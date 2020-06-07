Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi slams UP government, says 'treat non-COVID patients seriously'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after a pregnant woman lost her life as she struggled for 13 hours to get admitted to a hospital in Noida.

Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said that during the corona pandemic, the government will have to take non-corona and other diseases very seriously. Any negligence in this regard may have serious consequences, she said.

"The lethal incident happened with a pregnant woman in Noida is a warning, many such event have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. The government should get prepared for this to avoid loss of lives," she further said.

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान सरकार को नॉन कोविड बीमारियों और अन्य स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को बहुत गंभीरता से लेना होगा। इस संदर्भ में किसी भी चूक के गंभीर परिणाम हो सकते हैं।



नोएडा में एक गर्भवती महिला के साथ हुआ जानलेवा हादसा एक चेतावनी है।..1/2https://t.co/zOh8AeZFCl — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 7, 2020

The incident occurred on Friday in Noida's Khoda area when Veerendra Gautam tried to get his wife admitted in a hospital after she felt labour pain. Gautam took her to at least three hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, but could not get her admitted due to the corona fear. Thereafter, the woman died.

The District Magistrate has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Noida reported 21 fresh corona cases, a total of 29 people have recovered so far from the infection, the administration said on Saturday.

