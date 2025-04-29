RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets PM Modi in wake of Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam terror attack: The meeting came after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three chiefs of the armed forces.

New Delhi:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also reportedly part of the meeting with Bhagwat.

According to sources, the meeting was in connection with the Pahalgam attack.

At the Prime Minister's residence, they exchanged views while the government considered countermeasures in response to the April 22 terror attack by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

With the Hindutva organisation considered the ideological mentor to the ruling BJP and having a vast network across the country, the meeting assumes significance.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhagwat has met PM Modi at the Prime Minister's official residence only on a few occasions.

PM Modi high-level security meeting

The meeting came after Modi chaired a meeting of the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three chiefs of the armed forces.

During the meeting, PM Modi told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said.

He affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said.

Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the armed forces. "They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response," a source quoted Modi as saying.

RSS had condemned the terror attack

The RSS had condemned the terror strike as an attack on the unity and integrity of the nation and called for appropriate punishment for those behind it.

It has said, "All political parties and associations should rise above their differences and condemn this terror act. Government should ensure all required relief and assistance to the affected families and ensure appropriate punishment for the people responsible for this attack."

(With PTI inputs)

