MHA holds high-level security meeting amid ongoing developments post-Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam terror attack: Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, sparking widespread condemnation and grief across the country.

New Delhi:

A high-level special security meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today (April 29) amid ongoing developments following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Directors General of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles are present at the meeting. This high-level meeting was chaired by Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

This development comes amid heightened security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In response, intensive counter-terrorism operations are being carried out at several locations across Jammu and Kashmir, sources told the news agency ANI.

According to the sources, no specific updates are being shared at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had carried out raids

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police had carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities.

The Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J-K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

