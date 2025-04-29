Pakistani woman's appeal to Modi govt: 'India is my home, want to stay here with my husband' In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government had issued immediate advisories for all states to repatriate Pakistani nationals.

Bulandshahr:

With just a day left before the Uttar Pradesh government is set to deport the 'last' Pakistani national, Islamabad-born Maryam made an urgent plea to the Centre on Tuesday, seeking permission to remain in the state with her Indian husband. It is so far unclear whether Maryam, who is on a short-term visa, is indeed the final Pakistani citizen in Uttar Pradesh facing deportation under the Centre's directive following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Maryam's appeal comes as Uttar Pradesh, according to an official release, claimed to have achieved near-complete repatriation of Pakistani nationals within 24 hours, leaving only one individual to be deported. The state government, however, did not disclose the total number of Pakistani nationals deported, nor did it clarify their visa categories or confirm the identity of the last person scheduled for deportation on April 30.

'I don't want to go back': Maryam

Maryam got married to Amir, a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahr district, three years ago. The Pakistani woman has been living in Khurja since she received her short-term visa two months ago.

"I am from Islamabad, but I am married here. I came to this country after leaving mine. Now this is my country. I don't want to go back," Maryam said, adding that immediately after her arrival, she applied for a long-term visa to remain in the country with her husband.

"Where my husband lives, that is my home. I want to stay here with him," she pleaded.

Maryam expressed sorrow Pahalgam attack

Maryam expressed sorrow over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down. "I am deeply saddened by what happened in Pahalgam. Those responsible for this act should be punished," Maryam said.

Responding to the situation, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh, said, "Maryam has submitted an application. Further action will be taken as per directives from higher authorities."

Police sources revealed that four Pakistani women on short-term visas, who were residing in Bulandshahr, have already been repatriated under the Centre's directive. Maryam remains the only Pakistani national in the district and is currently under close surveillance by law enforcement agencies.

The Centre had issued urgent advisories to all states to deport Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack.

One Pakistani national remains in UP

Responding promptly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with Home Department officials and other agencies, directing district administrations to identify and escort Pakistani citizens to the border.

A press release from the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday stated that police and intelligence units were mobilised across the state, resulting in the deportation of nearly all Pakistani nationals within 24 hours.

"Only one Pakistani citizen remains in UP and will be deported on Wednesday," the statement noted, adding that the individual is under constant watch.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar credited the Chief Minister's "real-time monitoring and strict directives" for the swift and effective implementation of the Centre’s orders.

