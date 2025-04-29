Pakistan exposed as 'rogue state' after minister’s terror confession: India at UN India has sharply criticiaed Pakistan at the United Nations after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif openly admitted to funding and supporting terrorist groups over several decades. The comments come amid rising tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

New Delhi:

India launched a sharp attack against Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing it of openly supporting terrorism, days after the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists in Kashmir. Speaking at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VOTAN) at the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, India's Deputy Permanent Representative, flagged Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's recent televised confession admitting to decades of funding and supporting terrorist organisations. Patel said the confession "surprised no one" and exposed Pakistan as a "rogue state fuelling global terrorism."

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India. The whole world has heard Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview," Patel said.

Her remarks come at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, India blamed Pakistan-based groups for orchestrating the assault, while Pakistan denied involvement and demanded an impartial investigation.

Citing Asif's admission, where he described Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups as "dirty work" done for Western powers, Patel urged the international community to acknowledge Islamabad's role in destabilising the region. "The world can no longer turn a blind eye," she said.

The fallout from the attack has been swift. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and shut down the Wagah border crossing. Meanwhile, small-arms exchanges have been reported along the Kashmir border for the fourth consecutive night, prompting calls for restraint from countries like China and appeals for diplomatic resolution from the United States.

As tensions mount, global attention remains focused on preventing further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.