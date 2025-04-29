Battle of Karregutta Hills: 24,000 jawans closing in on 1,000 Naxals in biggest-ever operation Security forces have surrounded the Naxal hotbed in Karregutta Hills along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border to flush out more than 1,000 Moaists hiding in caves, bunkers in the challenging terrain.

New Delhi:

Braving the scorching heat and a challenging terrain, around 24,000 security personnel holding fort for more than a week, surrounding the Karregutta Hills along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border to flush out about 1,000 Naxalites from their bastion in one of the biggest counter-insurgency operation the country has seen so far in line with Home Minister Amit Shah's vow to completely eradicate Left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

This Naxal hotbed, occupied by several cadres and some top commanders, is spread over an area of 800 square kilometers, all of which is now surrounded by the jawans. The hills have been cordoned off while the hiding Naxals have been served a clear warning - surrender or get neutralised.

The security personnel have been advancing slowly in the forested and hilly terrain, heavily mined with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), scanning the length and breadth of the area for Maoist hideouts and Naxal arms dumps.

Caves, bunkers and arms recovered

Several Maoist hideouts have been uncovered in the Karregutta hills, including a large natural cave, bunkers, and arms caches, according to a senior police officer overseeing the operation. “Documentation of these findings is underway,” the officer said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Karregutta hills span the south-western part of Bijapur district in south Bastar, Chhattisgarh, and extend into neighbouring Telangana. The massive counterinsurgency operation involves over 24,000 personnel from both state and central forces, with security units from Chhattisgarh and Telangana directly participating.

Naxal commanders hiding in the hills

In the past week, multiple gunbattles have erupted between Maoists and the advancing forces. Despite ongoing encounters and combing operations, only three bodies—all female Maoists killed on 24 April—have been recovered. However, credible sources suggest the Maoists have suffered significant casualties.

Reports indicate that while some Naxals have fled, many remain entrenched, continuing to defend their positions. “There is a possibility that top Maoist leaders are still hiding in the area,” the officer noted.

Security forces are advancing methodically through the treacherous terrain, clearing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and pressure bombs left behind by the Maoists. It's a challenging landscape filled with caves and hideouts, which explains the drawn-out nature of the operation, the officer said.

The goal of the operation is to eliminate the influence of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), the Telangana State Committee (TSC), the People' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion number one, and other Maoist groups that have used the region as a safe haven to conduct Left-wing extremist activities.

The operation will continue until the entire 800-square-kilometre core Maoist zone is fully cleared, he added.

So far, three security personnel—one each from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force (STF), and District Reserve Guard (DRG)—have been injured in separate IED blasts. In addition, at least six personnel have been hospitalised due to dehydration, with daytime temperatures reaching around 41°C.

To aid surveillance, drones have been deployed to monitor Maoist movements. The operation is aligned with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's goal of eradicating Maoism from the country by 31 March 2026.