Maharashtra govt to give Rs 50 lakh each to families of 6 state natives killed in Pahalgam attack

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government will give Rs 50 lakh each to families of 6 state natives killed in Pahalgam terror attack. He added that the state government will give jobs to kin of Maharashtra residents killed in Pahalgam terror attack.

Educational support will be extended

"The families of those who lost their lives will receive Rs 50 lakh as compensation from our government. Educational support will be extended to their children, and a direct relative of the deceased will be offered a government job to help sustain the family,” Fadnavis said.

The announcement was made during a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims. In addition to the financial support, the government will also focus on the education and employment needs of these families affected by the tragedy.

Fadnavis made announcement during cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially announced during the cabinet meeting that Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Santosh Jagdale's daughter will be given a government job. This move follows discussions in which the government had previously mentioned offering a job to the victim's daughter; now, through the Chief Minister's special authority, the decision has been made.

J-K govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government also announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

"No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries," the J-K Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X."

"All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care," the CMO added.

The terror attack in Pahalgam reported on April 22 at the popular Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals from across the country and one Nepalese citizen, leaving several others injured.

Acting on the attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari check post as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack.