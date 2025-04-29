PM Modi after high-level meeting on Pahalgam attack: ‘Armed forces free to take operational decisions’ Pahalgam attack: PM Modi said that the firm national resolve is to respond to terrorism and expressed full confidence in the professional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

New Delhi:

After holding the high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS and all armed forces chiefs on Pahalgam attack, PM Modi said the armed forces are free to take operational decisions related to Pahalgam attack. “The armed forces are free to take operational decisions such as the manner of response, the targets, and the timing,” he said.

PM Modi also said that the firm national resolve is to respond to terrorism. He also expressed full confidence in the professional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with all top officials to take stock of the security situation in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists on April 22. In the high-level meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS and all armed forces chiefs are present.

Earlier in the day, another high-level meeting was held in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital. Those present in the meeting include Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan; Director Generals of Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard; and senior officials of Central Reserve Police Force and the Central Industrial Security Force.

This comes as the security concerns intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Meanwhile, intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources familiar with the matter told ANI.



According to the sources, no specific updates are being shared at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing operations.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities.

The Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals. The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.