Winter night shelter for homeless ready in Noida

Winter night shelter in Noida Stadium for homeless is ready

As cold wave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh, authorities have readied a temporary accommodation facility in the city which can accommodate 150 homeless people during the nights. The 'rain basera' (night stay) is spread over 140 sq metres and is located near the gate number 7 of Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, a senior Noida Authority official said.

"There is enough space to accommodate 150 people in the shelter, which is equipped with facilities for drinking water, toilet and blankets. A helper has also been deployed for assistance to the needy people within the shelter during the nights," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.

"Adequate lighting has been done within the shelter and power back through invertor has also been ensured in case of power supply disrupts," Tyagi said. He said proper provisions have been made for homeless women in the shelter, which will be in place during the entire winter season.

"A half-height partition has been created within the shelter as a separate section for women," he said. Tyagi said adequate fire extinguishers have been placed within the premises.

