Wood from trees uprooted during cyclone Fani to be used in Jagannath Temple kitchen

The Odisha government on Friday decided that the wood from trees uprooted at Balikhand Sanctuary during cyclone Fani would be utilised to cook food at the kitchen in Lord Jagannath Temple. A portion of the dead wood collected from sanctuary would also be sent to 'Swargadwar' (crematorium) to be used for funerals, said forest and environment minister B K Arukha after presiding over the standing committee meeting of State Board for Wildlife in Bhubaneswar.

Around 20 lakh trees were uprooted at the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary during Cyclone FANI eight months ago. The sanctuary is located along the Puri-Konark marine drive.

"A total of 3 lakh uprooted trees will be given to the Eco Development Committee and the remaining wood will be handed over to Lord Jagannth Temple and Swargadwar in Puri," Arukha said.

Arukha said the committee has also approved to cut down 36 trees to revive the ropeway project at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), on outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The minister said that the committee has made two recommendations such a removal of dead trees uprooted during the cyclone and to cut down trees in Nandankanan Zoological Park.

These two recommendations will be placed before the chief minister for final approval, he said.

