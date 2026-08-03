Massive crowds of devotees throng temples across India on first Monday of Sawan

New Delhi:

Thousands of devotees thronged Shiva temples across India on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, with temples witnessing a surge of religious fervour since the early morning hours. Devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings, as chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" echoed through temple premises. The wave of devotion was witnessed at several prominent shrines, including Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. Visuals from across the country showed large gatherings of devotees participating in the first Monday rituals.

Doors of Mahakaleshwar Temple opened at 2:30 am

Devotees began queuing up late on Sunday night for darshan at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on the first Monday of Sawan. The temple doors opened at 2:30 am, following which the sacred Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal commenced at 3:00 am. Before the Bhasma Aarti, the deity was given a holy bath with water, followed by the Maha Panchamrit Abhishek, which includes milk, curd, ghee, honey, and fruit juices. After the ritual, Baba Mahakal was adorned with bhang and sandalwood, and the idol was beautifully decorated. The sacred bhasma (ash) was then offered to Baba Mahakal amid the chanting of devotees, accompanied by the sounds of cymbals, drums, and conch shells.

Devotees eagerly wait for the first Monday of Sawan, considered highly auspicious, and the temple witnessed an atmosphere of devotion, excitement, and celebration from the early morning hours.

Devotees welcomed with flowers at Kashi Vishwanath

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi also witnessed a large crowd on the first Monday of Sawan. The temple administration welcomed the pilgrims and devotees who had come from far and wide for the Jalabhishek with a shower of flowers. Devotees began arriving for the Jalabhishek immediately after the Mangala Aarti, with queues forming on both sides.

Devotees continued to enter the temple premises from Maidagin via Chowk, through Gate No. 4 Silko Gali and Gate No. 4-A, while devotees continued to arrive from Godaulia via Dhundhiraj Gate No. 1 and Nannu Fariya Lane. The Varanasi Commissionerate Police remained on alert for crowd control and security.

Large crowd of devotees in Deoghar

A large crowd of devotees gathered at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on the first Monday of the month of Sawan to perform the Jalabhishek. Kanwariyas, carrying Ganga water from Sultanganj, walk approximately 100 km to perform the Jalabhishek at Baba Baidyanath. In view of the crowd, extensive security arrangements have been made in the temple and the city. Additional barricades have been installed for the Jalapan offering.

Long queues of devotees have also formed at the Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, since morning. Devotees are offering water to Lord Shiva. In view of the massive crowds, the police and administration have made elaborate security arrangements.

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