'No quarrel': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clears air on BJP and Sangh relationship "We help everyone, not just the BJP, if they need our assistance in doing good work," said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said there is no rift between the Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said Sangh can give advice on any issue, but the final decision will be taken by the BJP. The RSS chief also added that Sangh is having good coordination with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

We have good coordination with every govt, says RSS chief

"We are having good coordination with every government, both state governments and the central governments. But there are systems which have some internal contradictions. The system in general is the same, which was invented by the British so that they can rule. So, we have to have some innovations. Then, we want something to happen. Even if the man in the chair is 100% for us, he has to do it and knows what the hurdles are. He may or may not be able to do it. We have to give him that independence. There is no quarrel anywhere," he said.

Clearing the air on the rift between the RSS and the BJP, Bhagwat said all these things create an appearance that there is a quarrel, but there might be a struggle, but there is no quarrel, as the goal is the same, which is the good of our country.

We only give advice, don’t make any decision: Bhagwat

Bhagwat added, "Humare yahan mat bhed ho sakta hai par mann bhed nahi hai...Does RSS decide everything? This is completely wrong. This cannot happen at all. I have been running the Sangh for many years, and they are running the government. Therefore, we can only give advice, not make a decision. If we were deciding, would it take so much time? We do not decide..."

Here’s what Bhagwat said on delay in deciding new BJP chief

On delay in deciding new BJP president, Bhagwat said, “Take your time, we do not have to say anything. We help everyone, not just BJP, if they need our assistance in doing good work.”

Wrong to say RSS did not protest against Partition: RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat said it is wrong information that RSS did not protest against Partition. “Sangh had protested against it, but what power did the Sangh have at the time. Akhand Bharat is a truth," he said.

He also added that India's policy on population suggests 2.1 children, which means three children in a family. “Every citizen should see that there should be three children in his/her family," he said.

