'Take your time': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on delay in deciding new BJP chief

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday dismissed claims that the organisation controls all decisions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking on the delay in announcing the new BJP president, he said such assumptions were baseless. "This is completely wrong... This cannot happen at all... I have been running the Sangh for many years, and they are running the government. Therefore, we can only give advice, not make a decision. If we were deciding, would it take so much time? We do not decide... Take your time," Bhagwat added.

On the BJP-RSS relationship

Addressing the media at an event marking the centenary of the organisation, Bhagwat further underlined that while there could be differences of opinion between the RSS and BJP, there would never be differences of heart. He explained that the Sangh maintains coordination with both central and state governments but clarified that the authority to take the final call rests solely with the BJP. "On various matters, the Sangh can offer suggestions but the decision always belongs to the BJP,” he added, making it clear that the organisation does not interfere in governance or political appointments.

On Gurukul education with mainstream

The RSS chief also exhorted the integration of Gurukul education with mainstream education, saying the former is not about living in an ashram but learning about the country's traditions. Responding to a question during the event, Bhagwat said he is not in favour of making Sanskrit compulsory but it is important to understand the tradition and history of the country. "The 64 aspects of the Vedic era that are relevant should be taught. Gurukul education should be integrated into the mainstream, not replaced, he said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak said the mainstream should be linked with Gurukul education, whose model is similar to the education model in Finland. "In Finland, which is a leading country in education, there is a separate university for training teachers. Many people come from abroad because the local population is small, so they accept students from all countries. Education up to the eighth grade is conducted in the mother tongue of the students so Gurukul education is not about going and living in an ashram, it has to be linked with mainstream," he added.

