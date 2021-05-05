Wednesday, May 05, 2021
     
NCB Mumbai seizes pseudoephedrine hidden in kitchen appliances consignment, probe on

The NCB's zonal unit on Monday raided a courier company's office in the western suburb of Andheri and recovered the drug from a consignment of kitchen appliances, which was booked from Nagpur and was heading to Australia, the official said, reports news agency ANI.

Mumbai Published on: May 05, 2021 16:40 IST
NCB seized pseudo-ephedrine concealed at bottom of 9 hot pots at Mumbai airport.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai seized 2 kg of pseudoephedrine from a parcel of kitchen appliances meant to be couriered to Australia, an official said on Wednesday.

The NCB's zonal unit on Monday raided a courier company's office in the western suburb of Andheri and recovered the drug from a consignment of kitchen appliances, which was booked from Nagpur and was heading to Australia, the official said, reports news agency ANI.

A team of NCB officials has been dispatched to hunt for the sender of the parcel, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

Pseudoephedrine is a stimulant also known for shrinking swollen nasal mucous membranes and is used as a decongestant.

The drug is used in the making of psychotropic substances such as amphetamines and methamphetamines.

NCB seized 2 kgs of pseudo-ephedrine at Mumbai airport.

In another operation, the NCB on Monday nabbed a 62-year-old man with 70 gm of heroin at Vasai Road railway station, an official said.

The team intercepted one Abdul Wahid, who was travelling from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh to Panvel, Navi Mumbai in a special train, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the official added.

Also Read: NCB, BSF foil narco-terrorism attempt through Punjab border, 1 Pak national killed

