NCB, BSF foil narco-terrorism attempt through Punjab border, 1 Pak national killed

The NCB has foiled a Narco-terrorism bid sponsored by the anti-state actors in Pakistan. One Pakistani national was killed during the operation and arms & ammunition were also recovered from him. Working on an input about cross border smuggling of Heroin across the international border into India, Amritsar Sub Zone of NCB developed specific inputs on a trans-border network operating on both sides of the border.
The input was worked on by NCB Amritsar for two months, following which the specific intelligence about a consignment of the syndicate was received. The information was shared with BSF and a joint operation was carried out by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Border Security Force (BSF) in the intervening night of 12-13 February 2021.
An ambush was laid near Khalra Outpost of BSF by the officials of BSF and NCB Amritsar officials. At around 2:30 am, the ambush party noticed the movement of traffickers across the border. Sensing something suspicious, the raiding party warned and opened fire towards the infiltrators.
On checking, one unidentified dead body of a Pakistani National was found along with 14.8 kgs of heroin, packed into fourteen different packets. One magazine and six 9MM rounds were also found in his possession.
