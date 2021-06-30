Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supply of vaccines is almost over: Manish Sisodia flag concern over vaccine shortage in Delhi

The Delhi on Wednesday flag concern about vaccine shortage amid the third wave of coronavirus and fight against the Delta plus variant of the virus. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the supply of vaccines is almost over in the national capital.

"After tomorrow most of the centers will not have the vaccine. Hopefully, by then the quota for July comes, otherwise, we will have to stop the vaccination," Manish Sisodia said.

Earlier on Tuesday, to ensure that the "high-speed vaccination" process continues, the Delhi government had requested the centre to replenish the Covid vaccine stock in the national capital before the current stock runs out.

As of Tuesday morning, Delhi had a stock of 5.25 lakh vaccines including 3.75 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday said that states and union territories will receive over 24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses within the next three days.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

