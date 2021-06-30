Delhi's Laxmi Nagar main market shut till July 5 for flouting COVID norms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's Laxmi Nagar main market shut till July 5

Laxmi Nagar's main market and surrounding markets have been shut down by the East Delhi District administration amid rising concerns over a third wave of the novel coronavirus. According to the details, the decision to shut the market was taken after locals were seen flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

As per the order issued by Sonika Singh, District Magistrate, East Delhi, shops selling essential goods are allowed to remain open.

"Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar will remain shut from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm of July 5 for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the order said.

"According to the Preet Vihar SDM's report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following COVID health protocol. Due to huge footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure COVID protocols last Sunday," it added.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, according to a health department bulletin. The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the bulletin stated.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,094. The death toll stands at 24,971, it said.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

The infection rate, which had risen to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.20 per cent now.

