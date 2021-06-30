Delhi sizzles at 43° C, year's highest temperature so far; no respite today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi recorded year's highest temperature on Tuesday

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the first severe heat wave of the year with its maximum temperature soaring to 43-degree Celsius, the highest recorded so far this year. According to the met department, a respite from the heat is not likely in the national capital even on Wednesday. The highest temperature was recorded in the Najafgarh area at 44.4-degree Celsius, followed by Pitampura (44.3) and Mungeshpur (44.3). Lodhi Road, Ridge and Pusa areas witnessed severe heat wave with the mercury soaring to 42.6-degree Celsius, 43.4-degree Celsius and 44.3-degree Celsius, respectively, seven notches above the average temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a similar heat wave on Wednesday with the highest temperature remaining around the 42-degree Celsius mark.

The IMD has attributed the severe heat wave to the delay in the arrival of the monsoon.

Monsoon in Delhi

The southwest monsoon has reached Barmer in western Rajasthan, one of its last outposts, two weeks before its normal schedule but is yet to arrive in the north Indian plains, including Delhi, according to the IMD.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. However, westerly winds have been blocking its advance into Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

However, this year the wait for Delhi, Haryana, parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and western Rajasthan have got prolonged even as the mercury and humidity continue to soar, the IMD said, adding that immediate relief is unlikely.

