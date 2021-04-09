Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 58,993 coronavirus cases, 301 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 58,993 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 32,88,540, the death toll increased to 57,329 with 301 new fatalities.

As many as 45,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 26,95,148. The number of active cases stands at 5,34,603.

Mumbai recorded 9,200 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 5,00,898. Thirty-five deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,909.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.96 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

Currently, 26,95,065 people are in home quarantine and 24,157 are in institutional quarantine.

