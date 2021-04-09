Fire at Nagpur's Covid hospital, 3 dead, several injured

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at a COVID hospital in Nagpur.

At least 3 people have died and several are injured after a fire broke out at 'Well Treat' Covid Hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The hospital is situated at Nagpur's Amravati road.

As soon as the fire broke out, around 27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals.

Speaking on the matter, the police said they can't comment on their (patients) health condition now. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to douse the flames.

As per initial information, the fire erupted at around 8:40 pm due to a short-circuit in the AC.

Earlier on March 26, at least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhanup area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, around 22 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of a mall.

Latest India News