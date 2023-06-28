Kerala: Group of medical students seek permission to wear hijab inside operation theatres

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Picture for representation purposes

Hijjab controversy: Expressing concern over not being allowed to wear hijab inside operation theatres, a group of female Muslim MBBS students from the Government Medical College have sought permission to don long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods at the earliest. One of the woman of the group also wrote a letter to principal Dr Linnette J Morris on June 26, citing the matter. The request letter was also signed by six other female medical students from different batches of the college.

The woman medico, belonging to the 2020 batch, wrote, "According to our religious belief, wearing hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances." "Long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods are available, which allow us to maintain sterile precautions as well as our hijab," they said. They wanted the principal to look into the matter and grant them permission to wear the same in operation theatres at the earliest.

Hijab-wearing Muslims have a difficult time finding a balance between donning compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while complying with hospital and operation room regulations, they said. The students further pointed out that alternatives can be used based on options available for hospital personnel in other parts of the world.

Confirming the reception of the letter, Morris said she explained to the students the need to follow the prescribed precautionary practices inside the operation theatres and the necessity to adhere to the present globally accepted dress code there. She said the operation theatre is a highly sterile zone, and the health and safety of patients are of utmost priority there.

"We cannot simply cross over the existing procedures and practices inside operation theatres. I explained to them all the problems involved in it," the principal said.

The principal said it is not practically possible to wear long-sleeve jackets, as they demand, inside the theatres as several rounds of scrub-up (washing up to the elbow in running water) are involved while doing a surgical procedure or assisting in it.

