Image Source : PTI Jharkhand: Complete lockdown in state from April 22-29 as Covid cases surge

Jharkhand Lockdown Latest Update: Amid an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand will be placed under lockdown from April 22, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Tuesday. The restrictions will remain in place from 6 am April 22 till 6 am April 29.

"It is important to break the chain of Covid infection. There will be lockdown in the state from 6 am April 22 to 6 am April 29. I appeal everyone to follow the guidelines," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said. Emergency services will be exempted from the lockdown. Religious places will remain open, but people won't be allowed inside, Soren added.

A health department bulletin released on Monday said that Jharkhand's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,456 after 50 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 3,992 fresh cases took the tally to 1,62,945,

It said that the number of active cases is 28,010 while the total number of recovered people is 1,33,479.

Of the fresh fatalities, 17 were reported from East Singhbhum district and 11 from state capital Ranchi, the bulletin said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new positive cases included 1,073 from Ranchi and 676 from East Singhbhum district.

Altogether 43,691 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

