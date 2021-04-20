Weekend lockdown imposed in Uttar Pradesh, night curfew in all districts to arrest Covid-19 spread

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
     
Amidst Covid 19 second wave surge in Uttar Pradesh, weekend lockdown will be imposed across the state every Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, weekend curfew will be imposed every day that will come in effect from 8:00 PM on Friday, April 23.

Lucknow Updated on: April 20, 2021 14:08 IST
Weekend Lockdown
Image Source : PTI

Varanasi: Deserted view of Godowlia Crossing during the weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in the state to tackle soaring Covid-19 cases. Besides, the government has also ordered that night curfew will continue in all the 75 districts from 8 PM to 7 AM daily. 

Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, told ANI that all essential services will be exempted during the lockdown period and night restrictions.

"Weekend lockdown to be imposed in UP on Saturdays and Sundays. Lockdown will come into effect on Friday at 8 pm and continue till Monday at 7 am. Only essential services will be allowed. Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts," Awasthi said.

