Weekend lockdown imposed in Uttar Pradesh, night curfew in all districts to arrest Covid-19 spread

Image Source : PTI Varanasi: Deserted view of Godowlia Crossing during the weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in the state to tackle soaring Covid-19 cases. Besides, the government has also ordered that night curfew will continue in all the 75 districts from 8 PM to 7 AM daily.

Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, told ANI that all essential services will be exempted during the lockdown period and night restrictions.

"Weekend lockdown to be imposed in UP on Saturdays and Sundays. Lockdown will come into effect on Friday at 8 pm and continue till Monday at 7 am. Only essential services will be allowed. Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts," Awasthi said.

Latest India News