10 new coronavirus positive cases confirmed in Gujarat; state toll at 105

Gujarat on Saturday witnessed 10 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of confirmed cases to 105 in the state as India enters its 11th day of lockdown. Out of the 10 new cases, 5 are from Ahmedabad, 2 each from Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar and one from Patan, Principal Secretary, Health Department, Jayanthi Ravi said. Patan district also recorded its first coronavirus positive case on Saturday. With the addition of five new cases in Ahmedabad, the number of COVID-19 patients in the city has gone up to 43, the highest in the state. Coronavirus positive patients in India now stand at 2,547 including 62 deaths while 163 have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

Of these 2,322 are active cases of COVID-19, 162 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 62 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the data published by the Health Ministry in the evening. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 335, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 309 cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 286 people are affected in Kerala, while the total number of cases in Delhi is 219. Uttar Pradesh reported 172 cases, Rajasthan reported 167 cases, Telengana reported 158 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 132 cases.

