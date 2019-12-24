Massive protest at Delhi's Mandi House against Citizenship Amendment Act, Sec 144 imposed

Image Source : ANI Protest at Delhi's Mandi House against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act once again has taken the centre stage as people gathered at Delhi Mandi House.

Protesters displayed their agitation holding banners, posters against the Citizenship Amendment Act and gathered at Mandi House even as Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Delhi: Protesters gather at Mandi House to protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZDVZtIxwiJ — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi accompanies by sister Priyanka Gandhi are visiting Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city to meet families of those injured in the violent clashes during protests against CAA.

(More details awaited...)