Four more coronavirus hotspots were sealed in Delhi today, taking the number of containment zones in the national capital to 47. The Delhi government today identified some areas in Burari's Sant Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Madipur and East Patel Nagar. On Saturday, areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension were identified as hotspots. A day later, Mahavir Enclave area in southwest was also sealed. The Delhi government said 'Operation SHIELD' has been successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Dilshad Garden area, which was one of the hotspots of the deadly virus. No new cases were reported from Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days, the government had said.

4 more coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi; total 47 identified so far. Check full list

