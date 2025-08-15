Modi stands like a wall, won't compromise on farmers: PM's message to Trump Independence Day 2025: PM Modi said the country will achieve prosperity if it continues to focus on 'vocal for local'. He also stressed that the present generation of India must commit to making the country prosperous.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing tariff row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India must focus on producing high-quality products to strengthen the country's image at the global market. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 79th Independence Day, the Prime Minister also said that India's mantra in the 21st century should a 'Samriddh Bharat'.

Pushing for 'Make in India', PM Modi said the country will achieve prosperity if it continues to focus on 'vocal for local'. He also stressed that the present generation of India must commit to making the country prosperous.

"The world values quality, and if we want to strengthen India's image in the global market, we must focus on producing high-quality products. We should work with the mantra: ‘Daam kam, dum zyada’, lower cost, higher value," said PM Modi, while adding that India achieved its freedom through immense sacrifice.

"Remember those years, when an entire nation lived and struggled for freedom. Their dedication gave us independence. Today, our mantra should be ‘Samriddh Bharat’, a prosperous India. If we continue to be vocal for local, we will achieve prosperity. The previous generation gave us freedom; this generation must commit to making India truly prosperous," he said.