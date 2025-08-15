'India working to build its own space station': PM Modi lauds Shubhanshu Shukla in I-day speech PM Modi said that India is actively working on building its own space station and announced that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be returning to the country soon.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India is actively working on developing its own space station. He also said that Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who took part in last month’s Axiom-4 space mission, will be returning to the country soon.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Modi said, “The achievements of the space sector are making the entire nation proud. Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station and will be arriving in India in the coming days.”

Reaffirming the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Prime Minister highlighted major progress across sectors, with the space programme taking a prominent role.