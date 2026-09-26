OPINION | UP elections: Amit Shah, Yogi to fight together

New Delhi:

The two top heavyweights, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, yesterday sent a clear message: they will jointly fight the oncoming UP assembly polls.

At a public event yesterday, Amit Shah said, Yogi has changed the face of UP, his government has exterminated all mafia gangsters, re-established the majesty of law, and in a state, known for making illegal country made guns (katta), the Defence Corridor is now manufacturing weapons for our security forces.

Yogi also praised Amit Shah and said, most of the ideas for the growth roadmap for UP came from Amit Shah.

Those who understand the nuances of UP politics will realise the chemistry between Amit Shah and Yogi.

Amit Shah played a pivotal role in changing the political landscape of politics in UP. From Delhi to Lucknow, speculations were rife about Yogi. In one single stroke, Amit Shah ended such speculations.

Those critics who were claiming that Amit Shah was trying to bring down Yogi have had their hopes shattered.

Whatever Amit Shah said about Yogi yesterday, clearly show, the message has gone down that Yogi has got Amit Shah’s full backing. Both leaders will now jointly fight UP elections.

Rahul should introspect, why is Congress losing elections

Congress workers yesterday staged protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and SIR in several cities across India.

Protests were held in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shimla, Dehradun and Chandigarh. In Delhi, Congress workers marched towards Nirvachan Sadan, but were stopped by police.

Rahul Gandhi had demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation on Thursday, but yesterday, Congress leaders upped the ante, demanding all three election commissioners must quit.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded immediate arrest of Gyanesh Kumar, saying the charges relate to sedition.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, chief of Lok Janshakti Party, an ally of BJP, took a middle path. He said, all the election commissioners must come forward and tell the people about the truth. He said, people have trust in ECI, and if there are any questions or apprehensions, they should come out an explain.

The main opposition party Congress must introspect. Rahul Gandhi must ask himself why his party is losing elections again and again.

In 2014, when Lok Sabha elections were held, Narendra Modi had no control of ECI, then why did the Congress lose?

In 2017-18, Modi was in power, then why did BJP lose in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab?

At that time, the Congress newspaper National Herald wrote, those supporters of Modi and Shah who were claiming that BJP cannot be defeated because Modi is a ‘master’ in contesting elections, and Amit Shah is the ‘Chanakya’ of modern India, must explain why BJP lost assembly polls in eight states between 2018-2019.

At that time, the National Herald did not mention about ‘vote chori’. In 2024 LS elections, Modi only managed to win 240 seats. Why?

Thousands of employees work in the ECI, lakhs of government employees and teachers are involved in the election process. Today everybody carries a cellphone, every moment can be captured on camera. Had there been rigging, had it not come before the public?

It is true that there are problems with the style of working in ECI. Firstly, the SIR deletion, addition process. Both election commissioners had pointed this out, but nowhere did they say that the election process was rigged.

Interpreting the internal conflict of the Election Commission as 'vote theft' is an attempt to cover up one's own shortcomings.

Bihar CM: Apologise for revealing Jamui victim’s identity

Another video of sexual harassment emerged from Samastipur again. Local police say it seems be a year-old incident. All four accused have been identified, POSCO Act has been slapped against them. One Dharmendra Sahni was arrested, the other three are absconding.

Two days ago, four persons were arrested for the sexual harassment incident in Samstipur. The thaches houses of three of them, Rahul Paswan, Rambabu Sahni and Avadh Paswan were demolished.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary met the family of the adolescent girl from Jamui who was brutally assaulted. But pictures of his meeting with the family were posted on X handle of the chief minister. The victim and her family members were clearly identified. This is punishable under law.

Late night, an FIR was filed against Sagar Prasad, one of the CMO staff, for posting it on social media.

It is good that the state government took swifty action. Samrat Chaudhary is the chief minister, he is an experienced leader.

At least he should know that revealing the identity of victim in a sexual harassment case is a crime. In the case of this adolescent girl, the charges become more serious.

Only deleting the post will not do, nor filing of FIR against a staff will do. Samrat Chaudhary must admit his mistake and tender apology.

The chief minister who was making fun of youths making reels in Bihar, was himself embroiled in his own reel. Could there be a bigger joke than this?

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