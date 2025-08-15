Advertisement
  PM Modi announces GST reforms after 8 years, promises relief for businesses on Diwali

PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on 79th Independence Day.
PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on 79th Independence Day. Image Source : X/@narendramodi
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the next generation of GST reforms will be introduced this Diwali.

PM Modi said after eight years of implementing the Goods and Services Tax, the government believes it is time to review the system. The upcoming reforms are being positioned as a Diwali bonanza, a gift for the people, traders, industries, and MSMEs.

"This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you... Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST... We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country," he said. 

 

