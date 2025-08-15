PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojna: Modi announces Rs 15,000 incentive for first-time jobholders Under the scheme, every young person securing their first job will receive an incentive of Rs 15,000. The programme seeks to make the job market more accessible and rewarding for fresh entrants, enabling them to establish themselves in various industries.

New Delhi:

Delivering his 12th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana. This Rs 1 lakh crore mega employment initiative takes effect immediately. The scheme aims to create job opportunities for nearly 3.5 crore young people across the country.

"There is good news for the youth of the country. On Independence Day, we are implementing the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore project, from today onwards. This will create job opportunities for almost 3 crore youths of the country," Modi said.

Rs 15,000 incentive for first-time jobholders

Under the scheme, every young person securing their first job will receive an incentive of Rs 15,000. The programme seeks to make the job market more accessible and rewarding for fresh entrants, enabling them to establish themselves in various industries.

The initiative will also provide direct financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to promote entrepreneurship, improve skill development, and support self-reliance among India's youth.

This announcement signals the government’s renewed focus on youth empowerment as a key force in driving India’s growth story.