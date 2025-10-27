Advertisement
  3. Cyclone Montha: Storm to hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28, IMD issues red alert, schools shut

Cyclonic storm Montha is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2025. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts across 23 districts and also in Chennai warning of winds up to 110 km/h and very heavy rainfall.

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Cyclonic Storm Montha: A severe weather threat looms over Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal strengthens into Cyclone Montha, the first major storm of this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for 23 of the state’s 26 districts, warning of torrential rain, high-speed winds, and possible flooding. The system is moving toward the Andhra coastline, likely making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on October 28 evening. Authorities have begun large-scale preparations, while fishermen and residents in coastal regions have been urged to stay indoors and avoid the sea. 

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for real-time weather updates and government advisories as Cyclone Montha approaches...

Live updates :Cyclone Montha

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Which Odisha districts will be most affected by cyclone Montha?

    Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that 15 districts are likely to be impacted by the approaching cyclone, with eight districts expected to experience very heavy rainfall and strong winds. Officials have activated emergency measures to ensure preparedness and minimize damage.

     

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    When will cyclone Montha make landfall?

    Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on October 28. 

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Where will cyclone Montha make landfall?

    Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, approximately 200 km from Malkangiri in Odisha. 

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    West Bengal to receive heavy rain as cyclone Montha approaches

    The IMD has warned that the deep depression ‘Montha’ over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain to parts of West Bengal from October 28-31. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast until October 30, and those already at sea are asked to return by Monday. The system, expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclone on October 28 night, will also cause light to moderate rain in southern districts including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Hooghly.

     

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rain as cyclone Montha approaches

    The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for 23 of Andhra Pradesh’s 26 districts ahead of Cyclone Montha. Red warnings, signaling extremely heavy rainfall, cover SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and Kakinada. The remaining districts, except Anantapur, Kurnool, and Sri Sathya Sai, are under orange alerts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain.

     

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Odisha on high alert ahead of Cyclone Montha

    Odisha has put all 30 districts on alert as Cyclone Montha intensifies into a deep depression. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected on October 28-29. The weather office has also raised DC-1 at all ports and warned fishermen to avoid the sea until October 29.

     

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bengaluru weather update: Light rain expected

    The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has issued alerts as cyclonic activity intensifies. Uttara Kannada may experience heavy to very heavy rain with thundershowers and winds of 30-40 km/h, while Ballari, Davanagere, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru are also on alert. The IMD predicts light rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru (Urban & Rural) and surrounding districts including Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, and Shivamogga.

     

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cyclone Montha brings rain bands to Kerala coast

    Rain bands are reportedly reaching the Kerala coast due to the pull effect of Cyclone Montha. Residents can expect intermittent showers and gusty winds in the coming hours.

     

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cyclone Montha: Moving at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour

    Cyclone Montha is currently moving at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour over the southeast Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, the system is gradually intensifying and is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow.

     

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Will schools in Chennai be closed or open?

    The weather today in Chennai remains cloudy, with intermittent showers and rising wind speeds as the city feels the outer effects of Cyclone Montha. The IMD has warned that rainfall may become heavy to very heavy in parts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through the day. According to the IMD, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified and is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 (Tuesday). It is projected to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds reaching 90–100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h. Read the full story here. 

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Chennai weather update today

    Chennai weather today LIVE: As Cyclone Montha moves closer, Chennai is likely to experience cloudy skies with periods of heavy rain. The temperature is forecast to hover between 25°C and 31°C, with a high chance of intense showers and thunderstorms, possibly accompanied by lightning.

     

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CM Naidu directs districts to begin evacuations

    Cyclone storm Montha LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has held a teleconference with district collectors and police chiefs, urging them to begin evacuating vulnerable coastal residents. He also instructed officials to close schools and colleges if needed and ensure adequate supplies of food, fuel, and emergency relief materials.

     

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cyclonic storm Montha likely to hit between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam

    According to IMD projections, Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by October 28 evening. The storm could bring winds up to 110 km/h and very heavy rainfall, posing risks of flash floods and damage to infrastructure.

     

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    IMD issues red alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh

    Cyclonic Storm Montha LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed 23 of Andhra Pradesh’s 26 districts under red and orange alerts as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensifies into Cyclone Montha. The storm is currently 780 km east-southeast of Chennai and 830 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, moving northwestward toward the state’s coast.

     

