Cyclonic Storm Montha: A severe weather threat looms over Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal strengthens into Cyclone Montha, the first major storm of this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for 23 of the state’s 26 districts, warning of torrential rain, high-speed winds, and possible flooding. The system is moving toward the Andhra coastline, likely making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on October 28 evening. Authorities have begun large-scale preparations, while fishermen and residents in coastal regions have been urged to stay indoors and avoid the sea.
