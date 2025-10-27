Live Cyclone Montha: Storm to hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28, IMD issues red alert, schools shut Cyclonic storm Montha is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2025. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts across 23 districts and also in Chennai warning of winds up to 110 km/h and very heavy rainfall.

New Delhi:

Cyclonic Storm Montha: A severe weather threat looms over Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal strengthens into Cyclone Montha, the first major storm of this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for 23 of the state’s 26 districts, warning of torrential rain, high-speed winds, and possible flooding. The system is moving toward the Andhra coastline, likely making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on October 28 evening. Authorities have begun large-scale preparations, while fishermen and residents in coastal regions have been urged to stay indoors and avoid the sea.

