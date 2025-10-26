Cyclone Montha: 'Red alert' issued for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha govt puts officials on standby Cyclone Montha: Officials have been directed to distribute both dry and cooked food in localities facing likely losses due to the storm, and efforts are underway to stock and position essential supplies such as medicines and relief materials throughout vulnerable districts.

Visakhapatnam:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh as a severe cyclonic storm, named Montha, intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28 (Tuesday), if it continues its north-northwestward trajectory.

According to IMD updates, the system currently holds maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph. Meteorologists caution that parts of coastal Andhra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas experiencing extremely heavy downpours.

Intense weather activity over Bay of Bengal

IMD observations show that the central and southern Bay of Bengal and parts of the Andaman Sea are covered by clusters of low and medium-level clouds, producing intense convection and thunderstorms. In contrast, the northern Bay of Bengal continues to see scattered, weaker cloud activity. The system is currently generating winds of around 25 knots, gusting up to 35 knots, and has a central pressure near 1002 hPa, indicating steady intensification.

Warnings and preparedness measures

IMD scientist S Jagannath Kumar told media that the storm could bring winds strong enough to uproot trees, damage structures, and disrupt coastal transportation and power supply. “A storm surge of up to one meter above the astronomical tide may inundate low-lying coastal areas,” he added.

Red alerts have been issued for the districts of Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore. Local authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert and initiate evacuation, shelter, and relief measures wherever required.

Fishermen advised to stay ashore

The IMD has strongly advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next five days, as sea conditions in the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal are expected to be highly dangerous. Coastal residents have also been asked to monitor weather bulletins and follow safety guidelines issued by district administrations.

Monitoring and next updates

In its latest bulletin, the IMD stated that the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is steadily intensifying and likely to evolve into a cyclonic storm by October 27. Continuous satellite monitoring is underway, and updates on its path, intensity, and landfall timing will be issued at regular intervals.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm, stay indoors during adverse conditions, and avoid spreading misinformation as preparations ramp up along Andhra Pradesh’s coastline.