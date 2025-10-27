Cyclone Montha: Railways cancel over 60 trains in view of passenger safety | Check full list here Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (SCS) and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening and night of October 28.

New Delhi:

In view of the imminent Cyclone 'Montha' and keeping passenger safety as the top priority, the Indian Railways has cancelled a few trains scheduled to operate in the affected regions. Railway authorities said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations during the cyclone's impact.

Here's the full list of cancelled trains

Cyclone Montha

The landfall of Cyclone Montha, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, has begun. According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain, the coastal districts are experiencing rain and strong gales.

As per the Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' (SCS) and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening and night of October 28.

The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, IMD said in a statement.

The meteorological department added that the cyclonic storm over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2:30 pm today, over the westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 440 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 490 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 530 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 710 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

