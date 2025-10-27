Tamil Nadu school holiday: Will schools in Chennai be closed tomorrow as cyclone Montha approaches? Chennai experiences cloudy skies, intermittent showers, and rising winds as Cyclone Montha approaches. IMD warns of heavy rainfall in north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Chennai:

Chennai is witnessing cloudy weather with intermittent rain and increasing wind speeds as Cyclone Montha approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that some areas of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could see heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

Cyclone Montha likely to intensify

The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened and is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, October 28. Montha is projected to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds reaching 90–100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.

Are schools open or closed in Tamil Nadu tomorrow?

As of now, no school holiday has been announced in Chennai for October 28. District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are monitoring rainfall and wind conditions. Authorities may declare a school holiday if the weather worsens. Parents are advised to stay updated via official district websites and school WhatsApp groups.

The IMD has issued heavy rain warnings for several states:

Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema: Heavy to very heavy rain on October 27–28

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Rainfall expected October 26–30

Odisha and Telangana: Heavy showers predicted October 27–30

Emergency Measures in Place

NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from October 26–29. Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas and declare school holidays if required.