Andhra Pradesh School Holiday: Schools to remain shut in THESE districts due to Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh School Holiday: According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha will intensify further and will reach a maximum speed of 110 kmph. Because of this, heavy rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Visakhapatnam:

Cyclonic storm Montha will intensify into a severe cyclone by the morning of Tuesday and will make a landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. The landfall will lead to heavy rainfall near Kakinada and its nearby areas, said the weather department, adding that its impact will also be felt in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

"It is likely to continue to move northwestwards over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours and then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Monday.

Considering this, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in 12 districts till October 31. According to an order by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, educational institutions will remain shut in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and YSR Kadapa.

Heavy rains predicted in several Andhra districts

According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha will intensify further and will reach a maximum speed of 110 kmph. Because of this, moderate rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Srikakulam, Nellore, Tirupathi, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

Additionally, heavy rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. Very heavy rains will likely take place in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Considering this, the Andhra Pradesh government has directed the local administration in the above mentioned districts to remain on high alert. Besides, it has also advised people to remain indoors and avoid moving out of their homes. Fishermen have also been asked to not venture into the Bay of Bengal.

"The storm is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, and strong winds... A storm surge of up to 1 meter above the astronomical tide is also expected... Red alerts have been issued for several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore," IMD scientist S Jagannath Kumar told news agency ANI.