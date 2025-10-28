How did Cyclone Montha get its name and what does it mean? Experts say such names are not only easier to remember but also help communities communicate warnings more effectively. The use of culturally meaningful names reflects both regional heritage and global collaboration in tracking severe weather events.

New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are preparing for the landfall of Cyclone Montha, predicted for today by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the coastal regions to manage the aftermath of the violent storm.

The name ‘Montha’ was given to this cyclonic storm by Thailand and added to the list of tropical cyclone names used in the North Indian Ocean. It is part of the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) system for naming storms in the region.

The word ‘Montha’ means beautiful or fragrant flower, a flower highly valued in Thailand for its elegant appearance. The name replaced an older entry on Thailand’s previous list of cyclone names and will remain in rotation for future storms in the North Indian Ocean.

Experts say such names are not only easier to remember but also help communities communicate warnings more effectively. The use of culturally meaningful names reflects both regional heritage and global collaboration in tracking severe weather events.

Why are cyclones given names?

Cyclones are given names to help people easily identify them, because remembering numbers and technical terms can be difficult. Besides, assigning names makes it easier for the media, scientific community, and disaster management authorities to identify different cyclones, report on them, issue warnings, enhance community preparedness and avoid confusion in areas experiencing multiple cyclones.

Guidelines on naming cyclones

The proposed name should be neutral with respect to politics, political figures, religious beliefs, cultures, and gender.

It should not hurt the feelings of any group of people around the world.

It should not be harsh or cruel in nature.

The name should be short, easy to pronounce, and non-offensive to any member.

It should have a maximum of eight letters and be accompanied by its pronunciation and sound.

Names of cyclones developing over the North Indian Ocean will not be repeated. Once used, they will be retired and not used again.

