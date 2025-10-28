Cyclone Montha: Evacuations on as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha remain on alert ahead of landfall today | Top updates The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning, forecasting that the storm will strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm before making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada.

New Delhi:

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the Meteorological Department have issued a forecast warning of high sea waves along the Andhra Pradesh coast, from Nellore to Srikakulam, ranging between 2 and 4.7 metres, as cyclone ‘Montha’ intensified into a cyclonic storm on the morning of Tuesday, October 28. The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on the evening/night of October 28.

"High waves ranging from 2 to 4.7 metres are forecast between 5:30 pm and 11:30 pm of October 27 off the Andhra Pradesh coast from Nellore to Srikakulam," a statement said.

Cyclone Montha top updates

Cyclone ‘Montha’, which means a fragrant flower in Thai, was centred over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 pm, moving northwest at a speed of 15 km per hour during the past six hours.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has initiated evacuation measures in vulnerable areas of eight southern districts under a “red alert”, as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm and moved towards the east coast at around 15 km per hour.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state government, which had earlier deployed 128 rescue teams from the NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services, has increased the number to 140 in view of the situation.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm was located about 280 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 360 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 410 km south of Visakhapatnam, and 610 km south-southwest of Gopalpur. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

The system is likely to continue moving in the same direction and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 to 100 km per hour, gusting up to 110 km per hour.

The government has deployed 22 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) across five states likely to be affected by the cyclone — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh.

Officials said the cyclone is expected to impact 1,419 villages and 44 towns in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, while people living in coastal areas have been asked to move to relief camps.

With the sea turning rough and the likelihood of high tidal waves, fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea. All beaches have been closed to tourists as a precautionary measure.

Also Read: Cyclone Montha LIVE Updates