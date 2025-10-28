Weather update: IMD predicts rain for Delhi-NCR; south India braces for Cyclone Montha landfall Due to the formation of two weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for several parts of the country. States including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have been specifically advised to stay alert.

New Delhi:

While several states in South India are experiencing rainfall, the weather is gradually changing in North India, with a cold breeze blowing in Delhi-NCR. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the national capital is likely to witness light to moderate rains in several areas, which could further lower the temperature, making mornings and evenings feel colder.

The weather department has also forecasted that over the next five days, heavy rainfall may occur in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall today.

Besides, the weather department has issued a nationwide weather warning for the next seven days. Due to the formation of two weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, a heavy rainfall alert has been issued for several parts of the country. States including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have been specifically advised to stay alert for heavy rainfall.

Rain alert in Jharkhand

According to the Ranchi Meteorological Center, heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Jharkhand between October 28 and 31. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in many areas of the state. The weather department has predicted that along with rain, strong winds may also occur.

Rain warning in Bihar

The Patna Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert in Bihar starting from October 28. A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm. According to the weather department, several districts may experience rain and strong winds between October 29 and 31.

Rain alert in West Bengal

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert in West Bengal from October 28 to 31. Although the cyclone is expected to make landfall along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, its impact may be felt in South Bengal, including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Hooghly.