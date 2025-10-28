Rajasthan weather update: Cyclone Montha triggers heavy rainfall, temperature drops by 8 degrees Celsius Cyclone Montha: Rajasthan is witnessing widespread rainfall due to cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 23 districts.

Jaipur:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for 23 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday following the influence of cyclone (Cyclone Montha) in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Several parts of the state, including Jaipur, experienced light to moderate rain from Monday afternoon that continued through the night.

Nainwa in Bundi district received the highest rainfall of around four inches within 24 hours. The persistent showers have resulted in significant temperature drops, with many regions recording daytime temperatures 6–8°C lower than normal for late October.

Rajasthan weather update

Cities like Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Karauli, and Dausa witnessed a sharp decline in temperature. In Kota, the maximum temperature fell to 21.9°C, while the minimum remained at 21.6°C, indicating uniform cold conditions throughout the day and night. For the past 24 hours, cloudy skies, continuous rain, and cold winds have brought a sudden chill across Rajasthan. Meteorological officials predict that rainfall activity may continue until October 30, after which clear weather is expected to return.

Unseasonal rainfall damages crops

The unseasonal rain has caused heavy losses to farmers, especially in Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Kota, and Baran districts, where 1–3 inches of rain were recorded. The harvested crops have become wet, raising concerns about spoilage and reduced yields. The Meteorological Center forecasts that the impact of the current weather system will gradually subside by the end of the month. Residents have been advised to stay alert for updates and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.