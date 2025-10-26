Cyclone 'Montha' brewing in Bay of Bengal: Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu on high alert A powerful cyclone named “Montha” is forming over the Bay of Bengal, likely to hit Andhra Pradesh’s coast on Oct 28 with winds of up to 100 kmph. Odisha, Andhra, and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as the storm is expected to bring very heavy rain and strong winds.

New Delhi:

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as a powerful cyclonic storm, named “Montha” by Thailand, forms over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is expected to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on October 28, packing winds of 90–100 kmph and bringing extremely heavy rain.

Disaster management teams have been put on standby, and officials are urging people in coastal regions to stay indoors and follow safety advisories.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and strong winds

The IMD said that by Sunday (Oct 27), the system would intensify further, leading to widespread rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions till October 29. On Saturday, the storm’s center was located about 950 km east-southeast of Chennai, 960 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 970 km southeast of Kakinada.

IMD scientist S. Karunasagar warned that squally weather with winds up to 65 kmph will affect coastal areas from October 26, gradually increasing as the storm nears land.

Odisha on high alert

In Odisha, the storm may bring wind speeds up to 110 kmph, causing heavy rainfall across southern coastal districts. The state government has activated cyclone shelters, cancelled government employees’ leave, and alerted disaster response teams in vulnerable areas such as Koraput, Ganjam, and Balasore.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, “Collectors have been directed to intensify preparations. People should not panic. The government is taking all necessary steps to ensure safety and manage any emergency.”

IMD issues red alert for 7 districts

The IMD has issued a red warning for seven districts Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, and Gajapati, predicting very heavy rainfall between October 28 and 29.

A yellow warning has been given for nine other districts.

Wind speeds along Odisha’s coast are expected to rise from 45 kmph to 80 kmph between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

What are the preparations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh?

In Tamil Nadu, coastal areas are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds starting Sunday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions. In Andhra Pradesh, emergency teams are setting up relief centers, and power restoration units are on standby. Kakinada, Vizag, and Srikakulam are expected to witness the heaviest rainfall.