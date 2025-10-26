Cyclone Montha: Will schools, colleges remain closed in Andhra Pradesh amid IMD's red alert? Cyclone Montha: IMD projections show Cyclone Montha is on course to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, with maximum sustained winds expected to reach 100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.

Visakhapatnam:

Amid a severe red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Cyclone Montha, government and private colleges with Intermediate Education in several Andhra Pradesh districts have been ordered to close. Officials emphasised strict adherence to district collectors’ holiday declarations, warning that any negligence will be taken seriously. The closures, varying by district, are aimed at ensuring student safety and smooth disaster response as the cyclone approaches.

Holiday schedule by district

The mandatory closure schedule covers these districts-

Anakapalli: October 27–29

Kakinada: October 27–31

West Godavari and Eluru: October 27–28

Krishna and NTR: October 27–29

Guntur: October 27–29

Bapatla: October 27–28

Palnadu and YSR: October 27

Additional measures and possible holiday extensions will depend on the cyclone’s track and evolving local conditions.

(Image Source : REPORTER. ) Cyclone Montha triggers widespread 'college closures' in Andhra amid IMD's red alert.

School holidays announced across districts

Flexibility based on rainfall intensity

With heavy rains expected across Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Montha, school closures have been announced in several districts. Classes in East Godavari, Annamayya, and Kadapa will remain suspended on October 27 and 28. Meanwhile, holidays for schools in NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts will extend from October 27 to 29. The Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector has directed schools to declare holidays according to the severity of rainfall and local need, ensuring flexibility and student safety. Several other districts may also announce closures, depending on evolving weather conditions and IMD forecasts.​

Authorities emphasise that final decisions on school holidays will depend on the intensity of rainfall and cyclone impact in each region, with district officials empowered to adjust schedules as needed. Parents and students have been advised to stay updated with official announcements as heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in many areas until October 29. This proactive approach aims to safeguard students and staff while responding dynamically to weather emergencies.

Cyclone Montha: Severe threat, relief preparedness underway

IMD forecasts indicate Cyclone Montha, packing winds up to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, will likely make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on the evening of October 28. The state has been placed under high alert, with expectations of intense rainfall, floods, and strong winds. Disaster management teams are mobilized and key relief, food, and fuel supplies are being pre-positioned in vulnerable coastal districts to ensure swift response and recovery efforts.​​

Prioritising safety: Official warnings and parental guidance

District authorities have urged families to keep students indoors and comply with official guidelines. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and local administrations continue to monitor the situation and issue real-time updates. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture out to sea, and post-cyclone relief plans, including food and shelter provisions, are ready, authorities said.​