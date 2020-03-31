Noida company, where 16 employees tested COVID-19 positive, sealed

Noida company where 13 employees tested COVID-19 positive sealed

A Noida-based company was sealed on Tuesday days after 16 employees of the company were tested positive. The company has been sealed till further notice. Earlier, the Managing Director of the Ceasefire Industries Private Limited, situated in sector-135, was booked for hiding his foreign travel history.

Health Department has also registered an FIR against the administration of the company as they had called an auditor from abroad in March.

Noida has so far reported over 30 COVID-19 cases while Uttar Pradesh state toll of confirmed cases is at 82. In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called a nationwide lockdown for 21-days.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered that any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida. In an order passed late on Saturday night, the administration also said that shops, industries, and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period.

ALSO READ | 13 employees of Noida company test COVID-19 +ve; MD booked for hiding travel history

ALSO READ | Noida Authority issues helpline number for essential supplies home delivery during COVID-19 lockdown