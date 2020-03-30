Noida Authority issues helpline number for essential supplies home delivery during COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : AP Noida authority issues helpline numbers for home delivery of essential commodities.

Noida residents will now get home delivery of essential commodities amid coronavirus lockdown period. The residents have to dial coronavirus helpline number -- 8860032939 -- issued by the Noida authority for home delivery of essential items, informed Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority. The new helpline number will remain functional from 8 am to 8 pm every day and have a capacity of 40 calls at a time. The Noida authority will also launch an app for residents using which they can order essential commodities at home. Noida has so far reported over 30 COVID-19 cases while Uttar Pradesh state toll of confirmed cases is at 65.

Noida Authority Apurti Suvidha Seva- facilitates sector wise list of fruit, vegetable , grocery, medicine vendors ; connects calls to them for door step delivery wherever possible ; Call service available between

8 am - 8 pm pic.twitter.com/vc5DFz3aRZ — NOIDA Authority #StayHomeStaySafe (@noida_authority) March 30, 2020

With 6 more persons, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 affected patients in Noida surged to 32, officials said. A 31-year-old man from Dadri's Bishnoli village, a 19-year-old girl from Noida Sector-27, and two men aged 34 and 35 and a 35-year-old woman from a housing society in Noida's Sector-137 are among those who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the district administration here said in a statement. Later in the evening, the health department added one more positive case in its daily statement on coronavirus cases in the district.

A patient is a man from Wajidpur village, official sources said. His age and other details were not immediately available. "A total 492 samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far, of which 32 have tested positive, 379 negative and results for 84 are awaited," the health department stated.

1,850 people under surveillance in Noida, Greater Noida

Currently, 1,850 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 241 are quarantined – 45 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and rest at special isolation facilities in hospitals, it added.

"The villages, sectors and society concerned have been temporarily sealed for a period of 48 hours so that sanitisation work can be carried out there. No entry into or exit from the villages would be allowed during this period except for emergencies," District Magistrate B N Singh said in an order.

All of Sunday's six cases had directly or indirectly come in contact with a London-based man, who had come to a private firm in Noida's Sector-135 for audit work, according to officials.

At least 19 people, including females, in Gautam Buddh Nagar got infected directly or indirectly because of the company (by coming in contact with their employees), the officials said.

