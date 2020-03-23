Coronavirus: Video shows massive traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border amid lockdown orders

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus:Traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border amid lockdown orders

Massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday after the authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh ordered a lockdown amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. With the orders, the borders of adjoining cities have been shut and no vehicles are being allowed to ply through the tolls. According to the details, people stood at the border requesting authorities to allow them cross the state border. Many even said they were unaware about the shutdown. An ambulance carrying an ill patient was also spotted stuck in the traffic jam. The ambulance, reportedly, has been stuck in the jam for nearly half an hour.

A video of the traffic jam at the Delhi-Noida border showed chaos on the street as locals gathered at the spot and requested authorities to allow movement of vehicles.

The traffic jam at the Delhi-Noida border comes at a time when the authorities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to remain indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus. With this, the people stuck in jam are at high exposure to the COVID-19 infection.

The Delhi government on Sunday had said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.

No public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said but added that 25 per cent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.

Dairies, milk plants, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps, ATMs, e-commerce services of essential items like food and medicines will remain open, he said.

To comply with the orders, cab service providers Ola and Uber have also announced their services will be shut till March 31.

At the press conference, Kejriwal said of the total 27 cases reported in Delhi, six were locally transmitted from one person to another while 21 contracted it abroad.

The six cases are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries, he added.

