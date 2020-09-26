Cinema halls set to reopen in West Bengal from October 1

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal.

In a move that was wished by many in the country, West Bengal has allowed to reopen cinema halls and open air theatres from October 1 with limited number of participants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. The CM also said musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.

Cinema Halls, open air theatres to reopen in West Bengal | Key takeaways

To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct.

The reopening will be subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols, chief minister Banerjee said on Twitter.

Cinema halls have remained shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.

ALSO READ | TikTok parent company ByteDance gives cash bonuses to employees in India

ALSO READ | Govt orders early procurement of rice in Punjab, Haryana amid farmers protests

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage