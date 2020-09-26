Saturday, September 26, 2020
     
Govt orders early procurement of rice in Punjab, Haryana amid farmers protests

The Centre has allowed early procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana from Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2020 17:44 IST
Rice, Haryana, Punjab
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Govt allows early procurement of rice in Haryana and Punjab.

The Centre has allowed early procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana from Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said. The Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 for paddy/rice is scheduled to commence in all the procuring states from October 1.

The state procurement agencies, including the FCI, are in a state of readiness for smoothly undertaking the procurement operations, said the Ministry.

However, in view of the early arrival of paddy in the 'mandis' of Haryana and Punjab, the Centre has approved the commencement of procurement operations for paddy/rice in both these states from Saturday to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously, said the statement.

Orders for commencement of the procurement operations in Haryana and Punjab have been issued, said the ministry.

