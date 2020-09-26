TikTok parent company ByteDance gives cash bonuses to employees in India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO ByteDance gives cash bonuses to Indian employees.

TikTok parent Bytedance has issued cash bonuses to employees in India, despite a ban remains in place for the Chinese short video making app TikTok. Bytedance has given cash bonuses to employees who had worked for 26 or more days between July and August to monetarily assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash bonuses value almost 50 per cnet of employees basic August salary. According to the Economic Times, Bytedance has issued these bousses to mid senior and senior employees with bonus value ranging from Rs 1-4 lakh.

Short video sharing app TikTok went offline in the country on June 30 following the government order banning it and 58 other apps citing threat to India's sovereignty and security. The app was also removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The status of other banned apps could not be immediately ascertained.

According to some users, they were able to use the app for a brief period on June 30. It had 200 million users in India.

"Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India's directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority," as per a message displayed by the app.

The India website of TikTok, which employs about 2,000 people in the country, was also pulled down.

(With inputs from PTI)

