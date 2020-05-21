Chandigarh resumes bus service within city as lockdown relaxes

Image Source : ANI Chandigarh resumes bus service within the city amid lockdown relaxations.

Chandigarh Transport undertaking on Thursday resumed bus services in the union territory amid continuing COVID-19 lockdown. Public transport buses in the city is resuming almost after 2 months due to shutdown in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking over resumption of services, a bus driver said, "We are not allowing more than 15 people to board the bus at a time to ensure social distancing among passengers".

While the state government is restarting bus service, 11 more corona cases were reported from epicentre Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 on Thursday, taking the city count to 216.

Of the new cases, nine belong to two families who were staying in a building at different floors. With them, the total number of active cases in the city rose to 77.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here has clarified that the administration has not asked it to carry out any survey of comparing the parameters between slum dwellers of Dharavi in Mumbai and Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh.

"We cannot compare different colonies of different magnitude without comparing the ultimate outcome of patients coming out of these," the PGIMER said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PGIMER sent home three people on Wednesday who recovered and they belong to Bapu Dham cluster.

Also, 45 asymptomatic patients, all from Bapu Dham, were also discharged in two batches as the PGIMER started discharging patients as per the new guidelines.

All the 45 patients have completed over two weeks of quarantine, but remained asymptomatic.

All of them have been shifted to an isolation centre for another seven days of quarantine considering the fact that proper isolation may not be a possible in their congested dwellings in Bapu Dham, the PGIMER said.

