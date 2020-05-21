Delhi-Mumbai flight ticket will cost you upto ₹10,000. Check details

Image Source : PTI FILE

Now that the government has decided to resume domestic flight operations in the country after two months of grounding, it is also making sure that the fares don't jump out of control. The domestic passenger flight services are set to resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner. However, there is no certainty about the restoration of complete flight operations. In a press conference on Thursday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said fare structure has been decided in such a way that both airlines and flyers benefit. The pricing has been decided on the basis of flight duration which is divided into seven sections. While the first section pertains to flights less than 40 minutes, the second section covers those with a duration between 40-60 minutes. The third section covers flights with a duration between 60-90 minutes, fourth section 90-120 minutes, and fifth section 120-150 minutes. Sixth and seventh sections have been divided for flights with a duration of 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes respectively.

FLIGHT PRICES: Delhi-Mumbai flight ticket

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said they will prescribe lower and upper limits of fares based on flight duration and the airlines will have to follow them.

Delhi-Mumbai route: On the busiest Delhi-Mumbai route, pricing will be capped from Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000. The pricing will be applicable from May 25 to August 24. In order to check that airlines are not selling tickets at higher prices, the minister said about 40 percent of the tickets will be sold below the mean average of Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000 price capping. Precisely, an airline can cost you only up to Rs 10,000 if you take a Delhi-Mumbai flight.

The rest of the flight prices differ on the basis of their duration.

Aviation Secretary has said that 40 percent seat will have to be sold at a fare less than the midpoint of the band. For example, midpoint of Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 is Rs 6,700. So 40 percent of the seats have to be sold at a price less than Rs 6,700.

